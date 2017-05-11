Global Thermostatic Radiator Valve Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2021 - Driven by Integration With Home Automation & Growth of Home Automation Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global thermostatic radiator valve market to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is integration with home automation and growth of home automation market. Given the format of residential heating in Europe, which is dominated by boiler-based systems for the circulation of hot water around the home, the development of heating technology with smart thermostats offered by Nest and its European competitors Tado and Netatmo do not provide independent control of different heating zones. This is where remote-controlled TRVs come into play and allow temperatures of each room to be set independently and thereby ensure the efficient working of boiler and pump, thus saving energy and money.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is fuel savings and positive payback benefits. The average cost of installing a one-pipe TRV system is approximately $135 inclusive of the material and service costs. When the fuel saving derived in terms of the heat energy saved in a pre-retrofit one-pipe heating system is compared with that in a post-retrofit one-pipe heating system at a target space temperature of around 71°F, it is observed that the post-retrofit system demonstrates significant fuel saving figures over the lifetime of the TRV with a positive payback, especially with existing space temperatures above 75°F.

Key vendors



Caleffi

Danfoss

Drayton

Honeywell International



Other prominent vendors



GIACOMINI U.K.

I.V.A.R.

IMI Hydronic Engineering

MYSON

Oventrop

Pegler Yorkshire

Siemens



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

