Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meeting 28 April 2017 24 028 438 31 504 665

A total number of 31 504 665 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 310 222 voting rights attached to the 310 222 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

