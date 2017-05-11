sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,88 Euro		-0,341
-1,61 %
WKN: A0HGPT ISIN: FR0010221234 Ticker-Symbol: E3B 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,627
20,909
17:55
20,675
20,842
17:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS20,88-1,61 %