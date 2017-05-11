SOITEC: SOITEC NAMES GLOBAL INDUSTRY VETERAN STEPHEN LIN TO NEW POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA

SOITEC NAMES GLOBAL INDUSTRY VETERAN STEPHEN LIN TO NEW POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA

Bernin (Grenoble), France, May 11, 2017 - Soitec, a leader in designing and manufacturing semiconductor materials for the electronics industry, has appointed Stephen Lin to the newly created position of vice president of strategic business development in China, a key region for the company's future growth plans. Stephen Lin brings to Soitec nearly 30 years of experience leading semiconductor business operations in China and the U.S.

"Working with our executive team, Stephen is in charge of strengthening Soitec's business interests within China as well as growing market demand for SOI wafer products," said Thomas Piliszczuk, Soitec's executive vice president,Â Business and StrategicÂ Development. "Stephen will be instrumental in our efforts to continue growing China's microelectronics ecosystem as he works closely with our customers as well as government agencies, institutions and the financial and investor communities."

China is home to all key elements of the electronics value chain including semiconductor manufacturers, fabless device designers, and consumer end markets. Soitec is already highly engaged in China, working to expand the semiconductor ecosystem while also driving demand for silicon on insulator (SOI) wafer products with its direct and indirect customers. The company also collaborates closely with its Shanghai-based manufacturing partner Simgui and the National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG), which recently invested in Soitec.

Since beginning his semiconductor career at LSI Logic, Stephen Lin has held senior executive positions within several major electronics companies including NXP Semiconductors, Microsemi, Intel and Siemens. He also has launched start-up companies in China and the U.S. including Mobility Ventures. He earned his master in electrical engineering degree from McGill University in Quebec and his MBA from Santa Clara University in California.Â He is the author of multiple publications including "The Fabless Semiconductor China Handbook."

About Soitec: Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics and energy markets. With 3,600 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

