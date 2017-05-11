Landrum HR: LandrumHR Appoints Mandy R. Sacco as Vice President of Staffing

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / On April 17, 2017, Britt Landrum III, President of LandrumHR in Pensacola, FL, announced that Mandy R. Sacco assumed the role of Vice-President of Staffing. She also became a member of the LandrumHR Senior Leadership Team.

Britt Landrum III stated: "Mandy has worked very hard for our staffing division and has earned much respect from her peers, her supervisors, her direct reports, our clients, our vendors, and our local community, where she has been involved in many volunteer capacities through Rotary International."

Mandy joined LandrumHR from Manpower in 2007 as an HR specialist. She has been with the company for almost a decade now. She earned her PHR and was promoted to Staffing & Recruitment Manager in 2012. In 2015, she was promoted to Regional Director of Staffing. More recently, in 2016, she earned the Landrum "Steve Durko Customer Service Award" for her outstanding service work with one of the Staffing Division's largest clients. The Steve Durko Customer Service award is an internal recognition that was started in 2013 in honor of an employee of LandrumHR who passed away.

"We are a dedicated team of HR professionals working towards the same goal every day in support of our mission," adds Mandy, "and that is, Working Together to Enrich Lives, whether it's for our customers, community, applicants or each other."

People are encouraged to contact one of their locations for further information whether they're in search of a job or have the need to hire additional employees. "Our commitment is to make the hiring or job searching process easier for you," adds Britt Landrum III. "We have positions in various industries that are full-time, part-time and seasonal in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties."

Their website also has a wealth of information on their recruiting and staffing services, improving job opportunities, interview skills, interview preparation, and more. They also have regular events, including the Landrum Staffing GE Job Fair, which will take place on May 16, 2017 at their Pensacola office between 5pm and 7pm. Clients are encouraged to view their Facebook page for further information.

Contact Landrum:

Joni Humphreys

850-266-6128

jhumphreys@landrumhr.com

Landrum 6723 Plantation Road Pensacola, FL 32504

SOURCE: LandrumHR