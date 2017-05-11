CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today the grand opening of the Company's flagship office in Shanghai, China. The facility is a joint venture between NSAV and its business partner, AMC Shanghai. NSAV currently has several projects under development with AMC's Medical Care and Insurance Division, including a mobile medical bill payment app.

Earlier this week NSAV announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire world renowned Chinese medical software company, Shanghai based Vital Strategic Research Institute (VSRI). VSRI is a medical research firm with a long history of expertise in design, clinical trials and global research. VSRI has collaborated with pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb. VSRI has websites in both English and Chinese.

NSAV would also like to remind its shareholders of the June 1, 2017 record date for the Company's 10% dividend.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am tremendously excited about the opening of our flagship office in Shanghai and even more so, as it involves our longtime friend and business partner, AMC Shanghai. AMC and VSRI are already in discussions regarding a wide range of exciting collaborations. This combination will surely benefit all NSAV shareholders."

Mr. Tilton went on to state, "Photos of the new Shanghai facility will be uploaded to the NSAV corporate website http://netsavlink.com later today and when ready, a link will be provided on the Company's Twitter site."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical community. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

