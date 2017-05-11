Global Super Fruit Juices Market Growth at CAGR of 11.67%, 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Super Fruit Juices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global super fruit juices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The global juice market is growing at slow rate owing to factors such as the presence of high amounts of sugar and artificial preservatives in juices. Also, substitutes like dairy-based drinks, fruits, and fresh juices hinder the growth of the market. Despite the challenges, the market has immense potential to grow as the demand for healthy food and beverage options from consumers is increasing globally. The vendors are coming up with new products to cater to the increasing demand from the consumers.

Consumers today are trying innovative blends and flavors instead of sticking to the traditional juices available while visiting juice bars or natural and specialty gourmet retail channels. This is encouraging the market players to launch super fruit juices in new flavors.

According to the report, over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies among consumers. Thus, people have become more health conscious and are following healthy diets to prevent diseases. They are turning away from products containing artificial ingredients and consuming more of products containing natural ingredients.

They are also increasing their consumption of ready-to-drink products as these products help them to balance their diet and live a healthy life. These factors are driving the super fruit juices market. Various super fruits such as acai, goji berry, noni, pomegranate, and grapes are sources of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and thus have many healing properties.

Further, the report states that players are often criticized for labelling their products as 100% super fruit juices even when the juices are diluted with conventional fruit juices like grape, apple, and pear juices. Many players also provide information like no added sugar, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives on their labels.

These labels are misleading as many of them contain small amounts of real juice and large amounts of water and sweeteners such as fructose corn syrup. Some of these juices are also pasteurized, destroying the minerals, vitamins, and live enzymes in the juices. Lawsuits have been filed against many juice manufacturers for wrong claims about their products.

Key vendors



PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Genesis Today

POM Wonderful

Ocean Spray

Other prominent vendors



Fave Juice Company

Campbell's

Del Monte

Nafoods Group

Optima Health & Nutrition

XANGO

LACNOR

Onebev

MOA Superfood



