Technavio analysts forecast the global tree trimmer marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globaltree trimmermarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts have considered the revenue generated by the manufacturers through the sales of several types of hand-held powered-tree trimmers gas, electric, and battery-operated.

The global tree trimmer market is showing a positive trend, driven by growing urbanization, an increase in commercial construction activities, and a rise in the demand for landscaping services globally. An increase in the number of commercial properties and growth in the emphasis on improving the aesthetic appeal of properties are the key factors driving the sales of the global garden equipment market, which includes the global tree trimmers market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global tree trimmer market:

Emergence of technologically advanced features in tree trimmers

Manufacturers are continuously focusing on improving the quality and features of tree trimmers, leading to the development of innovative technologies and new products. Consumers are also seeking better quality tree trimmers with high operational efficiencies. For instance, the demand for battery-operated trimmers has increased in recent years as these trimmers provide more mobility to operators than corded electric tree trimmers.

Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Battery-operated tree trimmers also have almost the same runtime as gas tree trimmers. Tree trimmer vendors are also looking to develop trimmers that generate less noise. The launch of lightweight and user-friendly tree trimmers that have technologically advanced features such as auto-start features and can be used smoothly even by aged people are contributing to the overall growth of the global tree trimmer market

Role of tree trimmers in maintaining tree health and ensuring safety

Tree trimmers are used to maintain the health of trees by removing dead, damaged and diseased branches to help prevent insects and decay organisms from entering trees. They are also used to thin the dense canopies of trees to increase the exposure of the trees to air and sunlight; increased exposure to air and sunlight helps in keeping away various plant diseases.

"Tree trimming helps in removing suckers and water sprouts as well to eliminate weak wood and provide more food and water for the tree. It also prevents damage caused by the rubbing of branches against each other," adds Poonam.

Surge in the demand for professional landscaping services

The growth of commercial properties all over the world and increasing interest in landscaping, mainly in regions like the Americas and Europe is leading to the emergence of several professional landscaping service providers. Landscaping services are usually provided by a team of professionals to commercial and residential customers on a regular basis.

These professionals provide services like landscape maintenance, irrigation services, landscape installation, and landscape design services. Such services require the extensive use of various garden and lawn tools, including tree trimmers.

Top vendors:

Fiskars

Husqvarna

Bosch

STIHL

