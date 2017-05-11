Food Testing Lab Expands Offerings in Burnaby, British Columbia



BURNABY, British Columbia, 2017-05-11 17:57 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a leading international network of accredited food testing laboratories, announced today that it has moved one of its four Canadian food testing labs to a new, 24,000 square foot facility, just miles from its former location in Burnaby, British Columbia. The actual move, which took place on Saturday, April 22nd, signifies the growth in offerings and the ability to enhance Mérieux NutriSciences' microbiological testing capabilities in the Vancouver area, including the upper northwest region of the United States.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c85cbfb7-61b9-4072-8d18-00620 0946e39



"The new Burnaby lab will give us the ability to enhance our analytical testing, especially for micro. We will be able to offer even more capabilities now, including tests such as E. coli 0.157, and will have the space to introduce additional rapid methods for detecting Salmonella and Listeria in raw and processed products. The lab's new layout will also be able to support a more efficient sample flow and provide room to expand our chemistry capabilities," states Mérieux NutriSciences President for North America, Jim Miller.



With a continued focus on protecting consumer health, Mérieux NutriSciences takes pride in being an industry leader in food safety and quality. "To understand our customers' needs is to understand where the industry is headed," says Miller. "The feedback we were getting from our customers had a lot of influence on our decision for this move."



The new lab in Burnaby is one of four Mérieux NutriSciences labs in Canada, and one of twenty-one labs in all of North America. The Burnaby location presently caters to the dietary supplements, meat and poultry, fish and seafood, fruit and vegetables and processed foods industries. However, with the new space, the company expects to be able to expand their current capabilities to reach a wider array of customers by late fall.



Mérieux NutriSciences' officials visited the lab for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, May 8th, and hope to celebrate with a open house, inviting customers to tour the lab, in early September.



Mérieux NutriSciences is dedicated to protecting consumers' health throughout the world, by delivering a wide range of testing and consulting services to the food & nutrition, agrochemicals, pharma and cosmetics industries.



Headquartered in Chicago, Mérieux NutriSciences has grown from a single laboratory founded in Chicago in 1967 to a global presence throughout North, Latin and South America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Present in 21 countries, Mérieux NutriSciences employs 6,500 people worldwide working in close to 100 laboratories. Visit www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/us for more information.



Contact: Susan Rubin, Director of Marketing susan.rubin@mxns.com