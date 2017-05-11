The Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA): Cyber Security Awareness Training Well Received in Belize

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / The Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA), a business in Boca Raton, FL, has recently held presentations in Belize. They are proud to announce that they have received follow up communications from the Belize Public Utilities Commission in relation to those presentations. Specifically, the commission expressed its gratitude to CFISA for its contributions to the 1st National Cyber Security Symposium. People are encouraged to read the initial press release to obtain a better awareness of the role and goals of the symposium.

Michael Levin, CEO & Founder of CFISA, says: "The letter we received from the Belize Public Utilities Commission, supported by the people of Belize, the Belize government, and the Caribbean Networks Operators Group, was incredibly well-received. We love what we do, and we're very thankful to have been given the opportunity to make a difference."

The symposium was the first of its kind for Belize and the Caribbean region as a whole. CFISA attended as an expert presenter and was highly committed to sincerity and professionalism. The presenter took the time to interact directly with participants, providing important insights on cybersecurity threats and potential countermeasures.

CFISA was also very happy to hear that, as a result of the symposium, the National Cyber Security Task Force was set up, which is currently working on a framework and action plan. Essentially, the organization played an important role in building the foundations for digital security.

A symposium report is due to be released by the Belize Public Utilities Commission. This will highlight the key findings and actions that came out of the symposium. The commission has already agreed to share the report with CFISA.

"Our goal is to make the online and digital world safe for everybody," adds Michael Levin. "Through our training programs, we ensure that everybody is aware of what the threats are, and how they can protect themselves. We look forward to working together with the Belize authorities in the future, to ensure that their plans are properly implemented and that they are fit for purpose as well."

Those interested in learning more about CFISA and their security awareness training courses can do so on their official website.

