THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, ticker: ALTER, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans in France), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, is today announcing a capital increase involving the issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights waived for the benefit of a specific category of persons, in accordance with the 15th resolution approved by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2017 and with the authorisation of the Board of Directors on May 11, 2017 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will be for a maximum amount of €4 million. A request will be made to admit the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris' Alternext Paris market.

As regards the category of persons for whose benefit preferential subscription rights are being waived, funds will be raised solely from qualified domestic and international investors, with the exception of investors in the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. The funds raised will enable Theradiag to facilitate and step up its international development, including the launch of BioCLIA® in Europe and the marketing of its auto-immunity, allergy and theranostics ranges.

The Transaction will involve an accelerated bookbuilding process, after which the number and the price of new shares to be issued will be determined. The accelerated bookbuilding process will start immediately and is likely to end before the markets open on Friday May 12, although it may end before or after that time. The Company will announce the result of the Transaction as soon as possible after the order book has closed, via a press release. Under the 15th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of April 27, 2017, the issue price for the new shares will be at least equal to the volume-weighted average price in the five stockmarket trading sessions before the issue price is set, minus a discount of up to 20% as the case may be.

The new shares will rank for dividends immediately and will be admitted to trading on Alternext Paris under ISIN code FR0004197747, ALTER.

The Company has been informed by its main shareholder Truffle Capital, acting in the name of the investment funds that it manages, that the thresholds have been crossed down by 10% and 5% of the capital and voting rights. Truffle Capital has indicated that the funds concerned now hold only 1.04% of the company's capital before the capital increase.

EuroLand Corporate has advised Theradiag in relation to the Transaction.

In accordance with article 211-3 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' General Regulation, the offering of the Company's shares as part of this capital increase to a specific category of persons will not give rise to a prospectus requiring a visa from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Detailed information about the Company, relating in particular to its business, earnings and risk factors, can be found in the Company's annual financial report on the year ended December 31, 2016, which can be found, along with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, on its website (www.theradiag.com).

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. With its subsidiary Prestizia, Theradiag is developing new biomarkers based on microRNAs for the diagnosis and monitoring of rectal cancer, auto-immune and inflammatory diseases and HIV/AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and in Montpellier, and has over 75 employees.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only. This press release does not constitute an offer to the public, an offer to subscribe, or a solicitation of interest to the public for a public offering of securities. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of the applicable legal provisions. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country. This press release must not be disseminated, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell THERADIAG shares in the United States.

This press release must not be disseminated, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the USA, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer and is solely for information purposes.

