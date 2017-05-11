sprite-preloader
Investor Network: KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. (NASDAQ: KGJI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held May 11, 2017 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/928.

Replay Information

The replay will be available online at https://www.investornetwork.com/company/928.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a new financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


