The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame) held on May 9, 2017 approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share. The Ex-date is May 12, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets have carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Oriflame (ORI).



