Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting of Odfjell SE was held 11 May 2017. All items according to the agenda dated 19 April 2017 were approved.

Election of the Board

Pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, two of the current seven members of the Board were up for election at the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Aake Gregertsen and Klaus Nyborg for a period of two years.

The Board Member Annette Malm Justad retired from the board due to other commitments. The Board took the opportunity to thank Annette Malm Justad for her valuable contributions in the turnaround process of the Company over the last couple of years.

The Annual General Meeting elected Åse Aulie Michelet as new Board director for the period 2017-2019. Michelet has extensive experience as board member of major Norwegian listed corporations.

Dividend payments

The General Meeting resolved dividend of NOK 1.50 per share, totaling NOK 117,941,060. The dividend will be paid by DNB Verdipapirservice on 19 May 2017 to shareholders as of 11 May 2017. Consequently, as from 12 May 2017 the shares will be quoted on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive of dividend.

Attached please find the detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting.

AGM_Minutes_Odfjell SE 11052017 (http://hugin.info/156/R/2103941/798371.pdf)



