London event spotlighting anti-poaching efforts features former UK Special Forces director in event sponsored by Janus Global Operations

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The former director of the United Kingdom's Special Forces and commander of the British Field Army will host an evening focused on efforts to halt African wildlife poaching as part of a special international anti-poaching project for which Janus Global Operations (JGO) is key sponsor.

Sir Graeme Lamb, K.B.E., C.M.G., D.S.O., will host the private viewing and panel discussion as part of the June 27 - July 3 presentation of The Bigger Picture Wildlife Artist of the Year exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London.

The Bigger Picture is the work of wildlife artist Freddy Paske and photographer David MacKay, both ex-British Army members, who use visual arts, along with their documentary film created by Dieter Deswarte, to bring attention to poaching's devastating effects on African wildlife and the cultural heritage and economies of African countries.

"One of JGO's corporate values is improving people's lives in the places in which we work," says Matt Kaye, JGO chief executive officer, "With nine offices in Africa, JGO is well aware of the plague created by poachers killing off irreplaceable wildlife."

"When we learned about The Bigger Picture, we were drawn to it because African wildlife is a treasure for the whole world," Kaye said. "We became The Bigger Picture's key sponsor because there are certain types of treasures, such as these animals, that can't be replaced once they're gone.

"Unfortunately, there's money in poaching or it wouldn't be occurring," Kaye added. "This leads to violence directed against people on the anti-poaching front lines. We're pleased to have this opportunity to help shine a light on the heroism and work of those brave individuals confronting this scourge."

The Bigger Picture presentation at the Mall Galleries is being held alongside the 10th anniversary of the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year competition. The David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation is a supporting organization of The Bigger Picture.

The panel discussion, led by Sir Graeme Lamb, will feature Sport Beattie, founder and CEO of Game Rangers International and project manager of the Kafue Conservation Project, who will detail the threats facing those conducting African anti-poaching operations.

Janus Global Operations is an integrated stability operations company with thousands of employees serving clients in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Janus' services include munitions response; demining; intelligence support; logistics; life support; risk management; communications; and other services in some of the world's most challenging and hostile environments.

The company's website is www.janusgo.com.

