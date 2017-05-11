Global Rice Milk Market 2017-2021: Consumer Focus Shifting Toward Organic Variants of Rice Milk - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rice Milk Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global rice milk market to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rice Milk Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising levels of lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance is the inability of the body to digest significant amounts of lactose present in milk. Certain ethnic groups such as the Asian population are more affected compared to others. The demand for lactose-free food products is driven by an increase in incidences of food allergies and intolerances.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is consumer focus shifting toward organic variants of rice milk. Organic products are mostly priced higher in comparison to the conventional products. The premium price is due to the comparatively high production and distribution costs as well as consumers' willingness to pay extra for organic products. The extra "premium" cost associated with organic production is passed throughout the supply chain and at last paid by the end-consumer

Further, the report states that one of the key challenges facing the growth of the global rice milk market is the rising popularity of other non-dairy milks, especially almond milk and rice milk. The global almond milk was valued at $3.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $7.2 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% during 2015-2020. Consumers prefer almond milk not only due to its taste but also owing to its functional properties of containing high amounts of vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, and potassium and almost no cholesterol.

Key vendors



DREAM

Pacific Foods

Vitasoy

WhiteWave Foods

Other prominent vendors



Costco Wholesale Corporation

Ecoideas

FINE JAPAN

Freedom Foods

Pureharvest

SunOpta

The Bridge

Whole Foods Market

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 09: Marketing mix



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Competitor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zm3z8r/global_rice_milk





