LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) announces that following a review of the composition of the Board Committees, the following changes to Committee membership were effective from May 10, 2017.

Nomination Committee membership is comprised of current members David Archer, Mike Blyth, Rachel Rhodes and Robert Stan. In addition Patrick Meier joined as the Chair of this Committee, succeeding Mr. Blyth.

Remuneration Committee membership is comprised of current members Mike Blyth, David Archer and Robert Stan. Patrick Meier stepped down from this Committee. Mr. Blyth succeeds Mr. Archer as Chair of this Committee.

The membership of the Audit Committee remains unchanged.

Unit Awards

On May 10, 2017, the Company granted contingent rights called Unit Awards to certain Directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Corresponding Plan Units maximum % Name of Director / Existing allocated share of Plan PDMR awards 10/05/2017 Total award Pool ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer 56,000 20,000 76,000 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer 4,000 2,000 6,000 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Juan Alvarez, Head of Investments 2,000 2,000 4,000 4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Unit Awards were granted under and subject to the terms of the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Value Creation Plan (the "Plan") as approved by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2014. Further information on the Plan is available in our 2016 Annual Report and Accounts, which can be found at www.anglopacificgroup.com.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the Unit Awards and no consideration will be due upon the grant of the option grants (if any) granted in respect of such Unit Awards nor on their maturity.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

