Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast in West Europe 2017 - Rising Healthcare Expenditure Share of the Western Europe Countries GDP - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast in (West Europe) Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom By (Child & Adult)" report to their offering.

Influenza vaccine market for West Europe was more than US$ 500 Million. United Kingdom is having the highest seasonal influenza vaccine market share followed by Germany and France respectively. In children vaccination, United Kingdom is the leader and France holds the second spot. In adult vaccination United Kingdom and Germany have a close fight for top slot.

Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast in (West Europe) Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom By (Child & Adult) is a 113 page report with 99 Figures and 11 Tables covers 7 countries of Europe countries influenza vaccine market. In total 7 Europe Countries influenza vaccine market and its vaccinated population numbers have been captured in the report. All the 7 Europe countries are as follows: Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom.



Key Questions Answered in the Report?



What is the Influenza Vaccine Market in Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom?

What is the Children Influenza Vaccine Market in Poland, Germany, Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Ireland, and United Kingdom?

What is the Adult Influenza Vaccine Market in United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Ireland, Germany, Poland and Netherlands?

What is the Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast in Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom?

What is the Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast for Children in Poland, Germany, Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Ireland, and United Kingdom?

What is the Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast for Adult in United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Ireland, Germany, Poland and Netherlands?

Growth Drivers:



Vaccine Manufacturers Plan to Increase Flu Vaccine Production

Growing Child & Ageing Population in Western European Region

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Share of the Western Europe Countries GDP

Market Challenges:



Regulatory Challenges with New and Novel Influenza Vaccines

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure

Limited Reimbursement and Access to the Vaccines



