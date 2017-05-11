

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session in the red, adding to the losses of the previous day. After a positive start to the day, the market slipped into negative territory in the afternoon. The weak opening on Wall Street dampened the mood among investors in late trade.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.27 percent Thursday and finished at 9,064.88. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.49 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.29 percent.



Shares of Zurich Insurance were in focus, following the company's quarterly report. The company reported results that were slightly above expectations. Shares finished higher by 0.2 percent.



Lonza climbed 0.8 percent and Dufry gained 0.7 percent. Lonza has completed its capital increase for the partial financing of its purchase of Capsugel.



Index heavyweight Nestlé ended the day higher by 0.1 percent.



Financial stocks were under pressure Thursday. Bâloise, Swiss Re and Swiss Life dropped by 1.3 percent each. UBS weakened by 1.4 percent, Julius Bear declined 1.2 percent and Credit Suisse fell 0.9 percent.



Sika decreased 2.1 percent and Kuehne + Nagel sank 3.7 percent after it began trading on an ex dividend basis.



The pharma heavyweights finished with small losses. Novartis surrendered 0.5 percent and Roche slipped 0.1 percent.



