Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Introduction to Management and Supervisory Skills" conference to their offering.
This introduction to management and supervisory skills course is designed to help delegates understand the initial skills and responsibilities that go with first line management responsibility.
The course looks at a combination of skills and behaviours associated with management. Within any internal hierarchy certain behaviours and skill sets are required.
In the case of supervisors and managers, this frequently means a change of mind set. Supervisor training courses help people gain the skills required to succeed in the workplace.
The objective of this training course is to gain a better understanding of the purpose of the role and attitude towards the team.
This Introduction to Management and Supervisory Skills course is available throughout the UK.
Benefits of Attending
An understanding of management styles
How to agree and monitor objectives
When and how to delegate
Understand key communication skills
Understand the key concepts of motivation
Understand the impact of attitude and language
How to implement time management strategies
Learn how and when to implement individual management styles and identify which is most appropriate in a given set of circumstances
Identify the value and possibilities associated with the manager as a coach
Learn how to handle difficult or conflict situations
Understand their team and the stages of team development
Provides the framework on decision making and setting objectives
