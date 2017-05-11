VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Ten Peaks Coffee Company ("Ten Peaks" or "the company") (TSX: TPK) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-866-682-6100 (toll free) or 1-862-255-5401 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the company name.

A replay will be available through May 29, 2017 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 10397

The financial results will be released by newswire on Friday, May 12, 2017 after markets close.

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc. (SWDCC), a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (Seaforth), a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.

