Research and Markets - United States Food Storage Container Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Cambro Manufacturing, Carlisle, Newell Brands & Vollrath

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Storage Container Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The food storage container market in US to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Food Storage Container Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

Food storage container manufacturers in the US are increasing investments in R&D to offer the best designs and materials. They are also focusing on improving the quality of products, keeping in mind the environmental and sustainability concerns. End-users are also looking for diversification for the uses of food storage containers. For instance, many end-users such as large restaurants prefer to prepare and store food in large quantities to improve their production efficiency.

This necessitates the use of food storage containers, which helps save time and cost for end-users. It is equally important for end-users to choose the most durable food storage containers so that they can withstand extreme temperature and help save cost.



The end-users considered in the report are restaurants (quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, bakeries, and pizzerias), catering companies, hotels, clubs, and bars.



Market Dynamics

Market drivers



Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers

Shelf life extension of food products to avert cross-contamination

Resistance to stain and odor

Market challenges



Growing concerns to curb manufacturing cost

Safety concerns related with food storage containers

Environmental issues and regulatory requirements

Market trends



Rising importance of sustainable containers

Demand for more sophisticated design

Rise in demand for glass containers

Use of non-reactive and non-toxic materials for manufacturing food storage containers

Key vendors



Cambro Manufacturing

Carlisle

Newell Brands

Vollrath

Other prominent vendors



Addis

AJ Stuart

Anchor Hocking

Araven

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by shape



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbtcwd/food_storage

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716