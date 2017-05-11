Research and Markets - United States Food Storage Container Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Cambro Manufacturing, Carlisle, Newell Brands & Vollrath

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Storage Container Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The food storage container market in US to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Food Storage Container Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
Food storage container manufacturers in the US are increasing investments in R&D to offer the best designs and materials. They are also focusing on improving the quality of products, keeping in mind the environmental and sustainability concerns. End-users are also looking for diversification for the uses of food storage containers. For instance, many end-users such as large restaurants prefer to prepare and store food in large quantities to improve their production efficiency.
This necessitates the use of food storage containers, which helps save time and cost for end-users. It is equally important for end-users to choose the most durable food storage containers so that they can withstand extreme temperature and help save cost.
The end-users considered in the report are restaurants (quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, bakeries, and pizzerias), catering companies, hotels, clubs, and bars.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers
- Shelf life extension of food products to avert cross-contamination
- Resistance to stain and odor
Market challenges
- Growing concerns to curb manufacturing cost
- Safety concerns related with food storage containers
- Environmental issues and regulatory requirements
Market trends
- Rising importance of sustainable containers
- Demand for more sophisticated design
- Rise in demand for glass containers
- Use of non-reactive and non-toxic materials for manufacturing food storage containers
Key vendors
- Cambro Manufacturing
- Carlisle
- Newell Brands
- Vollrath
Other prominent vendors
- Addis
- AJ Stuart
- Anchor Hocking
- Araven
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by shape
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbtcwd/food_storage
