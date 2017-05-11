sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - United States Food Storage Container Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Cambro Manufacturing, Carlisle, Newell Brands & Vollrath

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Storage Container Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The food storage container market in US to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Food Storage Container Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

Food storage container manufacturers in the US are increasing investments in R&D to offer the best designs and materials. They are also focusing on improving the quality of products, keeping in mind the environmental and sustainability concerns. End-users are also looking for diversification for the uses of food storage containers. For instance, many end-users such as large restaurants prefer to prepare and store food in large quantities to improve their production efficiency.

This necessitates the use of food storage containers, which helps save time and cost for end-users. It is equally important for end-users to choose the most durable food storage containers so that they can withstand extreme temperature and help save cost.

The end-users considered in the report are restaurants (quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, bakeries, and pizzerias), catering companies, hotels, clubs, and bars.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

  • Growing preference for durable and lightweight containers
  • Shelf life extension of food products to avert cross-contamination
  • Resistance to stain and odor

Market challenges

  • Growing concerns to curb manufacturing cost
  • Safety concerns related with food storage containers
  • Environmental issues and regulatory requirements

Market trends

  • Rising importance of sustainable containers
  • Demand for more sophisticated design
  • Rise in demand for glass containers
  • Use of non-reactive and non-toxic materials for manufacturing food storage containers

Key vendors

  • Cambro Manufacturing
  • Carlisle
  • Newell Brands
  • Vollrath

Other prominent vendors

  • Addis
  • AJ Stuart
  • Anchor Hocking
  • Araven

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by shape

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbtcwd/food_storage

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


