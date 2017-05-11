Technavio's latest market research report on the data center construction market in US provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005605/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the data center construction market in the US from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on data centersector says, "The growth in the market is facilitated by the increased demand for cloud-based service offerings and big data analytics driven by the faster growth of data through connected devices in the form of IoT. This increased demand will continue throughout the forecast period due to the establishment of more edge facilities."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the data center construction market in USaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources

Growing need for edge data center facilities

Escalating need for DCIM and automation

Increase in the purchase of renewable energy sources

The increasing consumption of electricity by data centers across the globe is creating awareness among enterprises to operate green data centers that are powered by renewable energy sources. Advanced designs and strategies are implemented in data centers to enhance their operational performance. The use of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient infrastructure, and waste recycling are some of the methods implemented in green data centers. Most of the mega data centers are being powered by renewable sources of energy such as wind energy and solar panels. Google is planning to power its entire data center operations using renewable power by 2017, and Microsoft has purchased more than 500 MW of renewable power in the US in 2016.

Growing need for edge data center facilities

Edge data centers enable a cache of the content that can be retrieved locally. These edge facilities are connected to the large facilities across the US to facilitate faster delivery of content with reduced latency. The amount of data generated is growing enormously while online video streaming and social networking contribute to the massive data traffic. To provide high-quality services, many enterprises are required to establish data centers close to the customers to reduce latency. Growth in these media will also increase the demand for the data center from ISPs, CSPs, and others. Most of the enterprises operating out of one data center per country will move closer to their customers by establishing data centers in interior locations using the help of local carrier providers.

"These edge facilities will vary in size based on local requirements and will contribute heavily to the market growth during the forecast period," says Abhishek.

Escalating need for DCIM and automation

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) facilitates the management of the entire data center facility using remote software. Most of the modern infrastructure offered by the vendors in the market enable remote monitoring features. However, these state-of-art technologies involve higher CAPEX compared to traditional systems. The growing concerns over energy consumption and carbon emission by data center facilities in the US have made the use of DCIM software a mandatory requirement for all the data center operations.

For facilities such as colocation data centers, DCIM will help in attaining certification and attract customers. All infrastructure vendors are increasingly focusing on providing DCIM systems to remotely monitor and manage the power consumption, temperature, and humidity inside their data centers. Adoption of these advanced systems in data centers will boost the growth in the market during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Data Center Security Market 2017-2021

Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market 2017-2021

Global Data Center Construction Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like IT securitycloud computing, and product lifecycle management. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005605/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com