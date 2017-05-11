Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Working with Emotional Intelligence" conference to their offering.

The rules for work are changing. We're being assessed not just by how smart we are, or by training and expertise, but also by how well we handle ourselves and relate to other people.

Emergent thinking about the qualities and competencies that make individuals successful is zeroing in on a capability that seems to be even more vital than IQ or technical skills: emotional intelligence.

It's not that IQ and technical skills are irrelevant, they do matter but mainly as "threshold capabilities"; entry level requirements to further positions.

Emotional intelligence refers to the capacity for recognising our own feelings and those of others, for motivating ourselves, and for managing emotions well in ourselves and in our relationships.

It describes abilities distinct from, but complimentary to, academic intelligence. Evidence shows that many people who are book smart but lack emotional intelligence end up working for people who have lower IQ's but who excel in emotional intelligence skills.

The main aim of this programme is to look at the 5 competencies that make up emotional intelligence and how to develop, and more importantly, use them.

Benefits:

Enhance performance by managing positive and negative emotions

Improve ability to develop rapport, communicate clearly and influence others

Use EI to maintain the balance in your life that you want

Take more control of your emotions and improve self-discipline

Learn how to continuously develop EI competencies

