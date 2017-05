WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store operator Kohl's (KSS) has come under pressure over the course of the trading day on Thursday after seeing initial strength. After reaching a two-month intraday high, shares of Kohl's are currently down by 6.2 percent.



The downturn by Kohl's comes after the company reported better than expected first quarter earnings but on weaker than expected sales.



