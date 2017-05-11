FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- AgreeYa Solutions -- a global provider of software, solutions and services -- will be attending the NARCA 2017 Spring Conference May 17-20, at the Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. The nation's leading credit conference comprising creditors' rights attorneys, creditors and industry professionals, NARCA is the perfect setting for AgreeYa experts to discuss Cogent, the company's comprehensive collections and case management software, and showcase its powerful updates. Designed from the ground up and tailored specifically for the unique demands of creditors' rights law firms, accounts receivable and collection agencies, AgreeYa's renowned software platform has been most recently updated to include:

Intuitive charts, dashboards and trend analysis to drive better collection, manage cost, track inventory and enhance employee productivity

Integration with mailing systems like Outlook for calendar updates and the ability to import files from mail automatically

Enhanced vendor integration for process server, payments gateway, e-signature, e-filing, etc.

"Cogent is a comprehensive software that simplifies eight key collections and litigation processes, that allow organizations to better manage their collection and case management, driving better collection, optimization and compliance," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "At NARCA, we look forward to showcasing how our methodology and scripts can easily migrate firms from legacy systems to new Cogent which makes the process painless and seamless. Our team of experts attending NARCA is excited to share the many valuable benefits of Cogent, also providing success stories that provide how the easy-to-use software is revolutionizing collections process for its customers."

The National Creditors Bar Association™, also known as NARCA, currently works with over 3,000 lawyers specializing in creditor's rights at 594 law firms and other creditor's rights organizations in 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on review of Cogent, and learn how this intelligent collection and case management software can provide greater efficiency, analytical capability and operational synergies for firms that concentrate in the area of accounts receivable collection and creditors rights.

A highly scalable collection and case management software, Cogent is designed with creditors' rights and compliance in mind. Cogent consistently simplifies the management of intricate collection and legal processes, accelerates cash flow and reduces collection cost with advanced workflows and automated collection and case management processes.

For more information about Cogent and its numerous capabilities, visit www.agreeya.com/cogent.html. For more information on AgreeYa Solutions, visit www.agreeya.com. Please visit booth 33 at NARCA to meet with AgreeYa experts.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 16 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud), Onvelop (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile), Edvelop (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning), Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), QuickApps (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates) and BeatBlip (test automation solution). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.





