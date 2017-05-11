Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "First Line Manager Skills" conference to their offering.

First Line Managers in an organisation have often been promoted within from a technical or specialist job or have come in from another organisation.

In both cases there will be many new skills to learn and this course will enable you to become more focussed on the objectives of the organisation, develop clear and analytical thinking and become more proactive in a leadership role.

The course looks at the key elements of management planning, organising, people management and resources control. Emphasis throughout is on positive thinking and taking the team forward.

Also in the day are included personal planning, effective team building, decision taking, delegation, communication skills and motivating people

Benefits of Attending:

An opportunity to gain, or re-visit, supervisory management skills and build on these to produce better results

An understanding of the importance of planning

An ability to use teams to full advantage

Improve communication skills

An ability to prevent and solve problems

An ability to undertake target setting

Agenda:

09:30 10:00 Coffee Course Objectives

10:00 10:30 The Supervisory Process (Identifying the main aspects of a managers role and starting the proactive process)

10:30 11:30 The Importance of Planning (Turning the vision and mission into practical objectives for your team)

11:30 12:45 Organising to Achieve (Getting things done in the most effective and efficient ways. Using teams to full advantage)

12:45 13:45 Lunch

13:45 15:00 Communicating the Message (Listening skills and using the right language; taking the initiative and being motivational)

15:00 16:30 Taking Control (Introducing and using measurements; preventing and solving problems)

16:30 Summary Action Plans Agreed

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nxktgs/first_line

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006108/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Management