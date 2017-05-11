Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentDIY home improvement market in the USreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global DIY market is fragmented due to the presence of both established players and small private players operating across the global market. With the rising competition, manufacturers are bringing innovations to the market to meet the buying trends among customers.

"The market is expected to be more competitive during the forecast period, with several product launches, price wars, and mergers and acquisitions being the drivers for many key companies," says Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

Top six DIY home improvement market vendors in the US

Ace Hardware

ACE Hardware allows its customer to purchase merchandises in bulk at the lowest possible price. It includes various sizes of stores such as small urban stores and large rural stores. It offers a wide variety of lawn, paint, and garden tools. Other than DIY products, it offers services such as repair, fixes, and home maintenance.

ADEO

ADEO offers a broad range of items that include gardening products, building products, decorative products, bathroom accessories, kitchen products, and storage goods. On October 15, 2014, the company introduced Quotatis (leading consumer matching service in the home improvement sector). This enabled the company to increase customer satisfaction for both building professionals and domestic customers.

Home Depot

Home Depot offers cabinets and cabinet hardware; carts, islands, and utility tables; kitchen sinks and garbage disposals; microwaves; tea, coffee, and espresso makers; blenders and juicers; kitchen faucets; and water dispensers and filters.

Lowe's

Lowe's is a home improvement retail company. It offers home improvement products at low prices and delivers superior customer service. The company offers products in the following segments: fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, kitchens and appliances, flooring, millwork, outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden, seasonal living, paint, home fashions, storage, and cleaning, lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, and others.

Menard

Menard claims to be one of the low-price leaders in the home improvement industry. Menard has several affiliated websites for real estate, nail paints, maintenance, repair and operations, transportation, and self-storage.

Walmart

Walmart is known as the leading retailer in the world owing to its core competence in its use of information technology to support its international logistics system. Walmart's global organizational structure provides it with greater flexibility to grow and expand within the Chinese territory.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

