Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leadership & Management Skills 1 Day Course" conference to their offering.

Effective leadership and management is vital for the success of any organisation.

The aim of this 1 day course is to enable those who are either new to a management role or have been in a management position for some time and wish to hone their skills to be more effective.

The course helps managers focus on their management and people tasks and the practicality of this course enables you to develop leadership and management styles which will assist the organisation towards reaching its objectives.

The course focuses on developing appropriate leadership styles, understanding the motivation of individuals at work, and using suitable decision-making and delegation techniques. The management of stress and stress-related situations are also covered.

Benefits:

The opportunity to make the transition from technical/operative to a leadership/management role

An opportunity to develop some of the key skills required to lead a team to obtain results and achieve organisational objectives

An insight into the power of successful motivation to the benefit of all parties

An ability to make the correct decision in varying circumstances

The building of greater confidence in delegating in a variety of situations

-An understanding of the causes of stress and how appropriate leadership and management can alleviate stress

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/km58pj/leadership_and

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006119/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Management, Leadership and Motivation