Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Leadership & Management Skills 1 Day Course" conference to their offering.
Effective leadership and management is vital for the success of any organisation.
The aim of this 1 day course is to enable those who are either new to a management role or have been in a management position for some time and wish to hone their skills to be more effective.
The course helps managers focus on their management and people tasks and the practicality of this course enables you to develop leadership and management styles which will assist the organisation towards reaching its objectives.
The course focuses on developing appropriate leadership styles, understanding the motivation of individuals at work, and using suitable decision-making and delegation techniques. The management of stress and stress-related situations are also covered.
Benefits:
The opportunity to make the transition from technical/operative to a leadership/management role
An opportunity to develop some of the key skills required to lead a team to obtain results and achieve organisational objectives
An insight into the power of successful motivation to the benefit of all parties
An ability to make the correct decision in varying circumstances
The building of greater confidence in delegating in a variety of situations
-An understanding of the causes of stress and how appropriate leadership and management can alleviate stress
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/km58pj/leadership_and
