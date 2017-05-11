Global Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 45% by 2021 - Growing EV Sector to Spur Demand for High Voltage WHSs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Vehicle Wiring Harness System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global EVWHS market to grow at a CAGR of 45.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global EVWHS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

EVs are propelled by electric motors of the electric powertrain, powered from the battery pack. Pure EVs are completely propelled by these motors, whereas in hybrid vehicles, the motor starts the vehicle initially and then used whenever an additional torque is required (during sudden high acceleration). Electric motors have the greatest torque at start up, and this feature can eliminate the need for transmission as no shifting of power is needed for electric motors.

According to the report, automating systems in manufacturing facilities will not only improve the quality of products but at the same time give uniformly manufactured products with less manual errors. Automation ensures fixed productivity in any period with fixed speed for each process. This will reduce the cost of manufacturing due to the material waste reduction and labor cost reduction. There is demand for miniaturized wiring harnesses, which cannot be manufactured with acceptable quality using a manual manufacturing process. The manual process is inaccurate owing to the human error component involved. The need for skilled labor will also increase owing to increase in demand for miniaturized wiring harnesses, which demands higher quality. This will further increase the labor cost.

Market Drivers:



Growing EV sector to spur demand for high-voltage WHSs



Adoption of automation to reduce manufacturing cost of automotive wiring harnesses



Shifting focus of OEMs toward development of autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs)



Increasing regulations for road safety pushing more electrification



Market Challenges:



Lack of international standards for EVWHS



Requirement of complex advanced technologies for EVWHS



Frequent change in market dynamics leading to short product life cycle



Consolidation of ECUs to reduce wiring harnesses and connectors content in automobiles

Key vendors:



Delhi

LEONI

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

TE Connectivity

Other prominent vendors



Aisin Seiki

Coroplast

Furukawa Electric

Fujikura

JST

Korea Electric Terminal

Lear

PKC Group

YAZAKI



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Market drivers



PART 08: Market challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



