Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Facilitation Skills" conference to their offering.

Inevitably, in any organization, occasions arise where the method by which consensus can be achieved is not always obvious. Also, there will be occasions when it is critical to gain the buy-in of key people. The objective of this course is to provide delegates with the skills to be first-rate facilitators.

Benefits:

Understanding of what a facilitator does and crucially what they don't do

Develop and design an event that will lead a group through to a successful outcome

Skill in applying the best creative techniques

Handling group dynamics and deal with challenges, resistance and disruption

Competence in the 12 Skills of Facilitation A dozen skills that all accomplished facilitators must master

The 'Facilitators route map ' a step-by-step guide for setting up, marketing, designing and conducting a dynamic event

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgrscj/advanced

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006135/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Business