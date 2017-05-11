Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Facilitation Skills" conference to their offering.
Inevitably, in any organization, occasions arise where the method by which consensus can be achieved is not always obvious. Also, there will be occasions when it is critical to gain the buy-in of key people. The objective of this course is to provide delegates with the skills to be first-rate facilitators.
Benefits:
Understanding of what a facilitator does and crucially what they don't do
Develop and design an event that will lead a group through to a successful outcome
Skill in applying the best creative techniques
Handling group dynamics and deal with challenges, resistance and disruption
Competence in the 12 Skills of Facilitation A dozen skills that all accomplished facilitators must master
The 'Facilitators route map ' a step-by-step guide for setting up, marketing, designing and conducting a dynamic event
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgrscj/advanced
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006135/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Business