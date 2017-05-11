

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House next Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Wednesday.



Spicer said Trump and Erdogan will discuss how to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Turkey and deepen cooperation to confront terrorism in all its forms.



The announcement of the meeting with Erdogan came a day after Trump authorized the Pentagon to arm Kurdish militias in Syria.



The decision angered Erdogan, as Turkey considers the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.



The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the U.S.



At a press conference on Wednesday, Erdogan said believes the U.S. made a mistake he hopes will be reversed immediately



'We want to believe that our allies would prefer to be side by side with us rather than with the terror groups,' Erdogan said.



