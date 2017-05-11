Fuel efficiency is a high priority for many automobile manufacturers and consumers. No one wants to pay more than they need to for gas, and as environmental concerns grow, minimizing fuel consumption becomes even more important. This emphasis on efficiency is driving the global tire market, and Infiniti Research notes that stringent regulations and consumer preference for eco-friendly tires are making an impact as well.

Infiniti Research recently completed a market assessment for a leading manufacturers of ships, aircraft engines, turbochargers for automobiles, and industrial machines. The client wanted to gain a better understanding of the market landscape and competitive dynamics for calender machines in the Indian tire industry.

Market Trends

The market is taking a growing interest in the rolling resistance of tires. Tires with low rolling resistance are marketed as being more fuel efficient, and independent studies are bearing that out. Common understanding is that reducing rolling resistance by 10% will provide a 1%-2% savings in fuel economy. While this may seem like a small number, tires have a useful life of many years, and 1%-2% every trip adds up. This is true both of personal and commercial vehicles, though commercial ones which often have more tires and higher usage rates will benefit more substantially from it. The construction of the tire is therefore very important, and the materials and machinery used will impact the quality of the tire.

Market opportunities

It is essential to stay up to date with market trends and preferences. If a product feature such as low rolling resistance is in high demand and offered by many competitors, not having a similar product offering means risking a low market share. Market intelligence can identify and monitor current and upcoming trends, allowing you to take advantage of them before your competitors do. It can also prepare you to enter a new market, offering information on major brands, products, pricing, potential partners, and more.

In its recent assessment of the calender market for tires in India, Infiniti Research was tasked with identifying agents or distributors that could help the client penetrate the market, as well as providing a business overview and geographic presence of key distributors and their overall revenue, portfolios, and key contact person. In just 10 weeks, Infiniti's experienced market intelligence team helped the client gain strategic insights into the distributor landscape, allowing them to shortlist potential customers that would best fit their needs.

