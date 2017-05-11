LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc (TSX VENTURE: VSR)(FRANKFURT: 1V8) proposes to extend the 950,000 warrants previously issued in June 2016 at a price of $0.08 and expiring June 1st, 2017. These 950,000 warrants will now be exercisable until December 1st, 2017 at the same price of $0.08 per warrant.

These changes are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

