MONDAY DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KNDI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between March 16, 2015 and March 13, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the May 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Kandi made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: certain areas in the Company's previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment; Kandi lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 14, 2016, Kandi announced the abrupt resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Cheng Wang. On March 13, 2017, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing that it would restate previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016. When this news reached the public, Kandi's share price declined materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC