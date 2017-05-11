MONDAY DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Citizens, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Citizens, Inc. ("Citizens" or the "Company") (NYSE: CIA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between March 11, 2015 and March 8, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the May 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint states that throughout the Class Period, Citizens violated federal securities laws. On March 8, 2017, SeekingAlpha published an article claiming that some premiums paid by policyholders are sent to Citizens' transfer agent with the intention of rendering market purchases of the Company's stock - artificially inflating its stock price. Upon release of this information to the public, Citizens' stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

