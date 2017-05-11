MONDAY DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Walter Investment Management Corp. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Walter Investment Management Corp. ("Walter" or the "Company") (NYSE: WAC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 3, 2016 and March 13, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the May 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Walter made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's subsidiary, Ditech, had a material weakness in its internal control over operational processes; that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and that, as a result of the above, Walter's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 14, 2017, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC, reporting its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Walter disclosed that "[a]s of December 31, 2016, we identified a material weakness in internal controls over operational processes within the transaction level processing of Ditech Financial default servicing activities." When this information was disclosed, Walter's share price decreased materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

