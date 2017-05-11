REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced threat protection, today announced a partnership and integration with Nimbusec, an Austria-based provider of advanced website security. Available immediately, Nimbusec now incorporates Lastline's proven advanced threat protection capability to detect malware that easily evades "next-generation" security tools before a compromised site is used to infect visitors and breach internal systems.

"We're enthusiastic about integrating Lastline capabilities into our solution because of the added value it will deliver to our customers," noted Alexander Mitter, Nimbusec CEO. "Advanced malware protection is essential to any effective enterprise security stack, and after careful review of available technologies we quickly realized the superiority of Lastline's solution."

Nimbusec customers now can analyze web pages for malicious code and block malware before it infects unsuspecting visitors. The proven integration makes it easy to deploy and supports compliance with European Union cyber security laws and the GDPR data privacy regulations. It's particularly beneficial for large enterprises that must monitor and maintain numerous global websites and have a distributed external hosting infrastructure.

"Lastline is already used to provide protection against advanced malware for a wide range of security products, from endpoints and email to firewalls and IPS systems," noted Brian Laing, VP of Products and Business Development at Lastline. "We're honored that Nimbusec selected Lastline, reinforcing our reputation as the go-to enterprise threat protection solution."

Lastline Enterprise is a behavior-based technology that uses a unique isolation and inspection environment to detect every action that advanced malware makes, while signature-based sandboxes and other "advanced" products only see a small portion of the malware's intended behaviors, or miss it altogether. There isn't a behavior that evasive malware can execute that Lastline can't see.

Lastline is innovating the way companies prevent breaches caused by advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks, and evasive malware. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's platform is used by global managed security service providers, Global 5000 enterprises, and leading security technology vendors worldwide. www.lastline.com

Nimbusec enables enterprise security teams to protect their organization from security incidents on their own websites. Its scalable technology detects hidden malware distribution, content defacements and blacklisting through high frequency monitoring. Based in Austria, Nimbusec provides its services to the financial industry, government organizations and IT security professionals across the globe.

