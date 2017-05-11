SYCAMORE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Most techs are now buying their tools and gear online with smart phones, tablets and desktops, so SK Professional Tools has just launched a state of the art e-commerce site (www.SKTools.com) offering auto pros scroll and click access to its line of legendary automotive tools.

SK's distinctive, high-performance, polished chrome tools are made in America by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a global, family-owned company headquartered in Sycamore, Illinois. IDEAL purchased SK Professional Tools in 2010. IDEAL is a global leader providing critical tools and systems for mechanics, electricians, contractors, aerospace technicians, data communications engineers and systems builders.

Popular Mechanics' "Most Innovative Product" Now Available on SKTools.com

The site offers pros direct access to the SK X-Frame® Ratcheting Wrench, what many trade experts believe is the biggest break-through in tool engineering and design in decades. The "eye-popping" SK X-Frame Ratcheting Wrench's revolutionary six-pawl technology provides mechanics with more power and precision in the tightest of spaces (with the industry's lowest 1.7-degree arc swing) than anything else on the market according to Jim Davidson, General Manager of SK Professional Tools.

SK conducted a comparative FEA stress analysis of the SK X-Frame Ratcheting Wrench against the best-selling competitive ratcheting wrench at equal input force. The company's stress map provides startling and visible evidence of the SK X-Frame's superior handle strength. The SK X-Frame offers 72 teeth and 216 positions compared to 72 for the leading competitor and 120 for the newest competitive wrench in the category.

SK Club Offers Techs Early Access to New Tools, Plus Significant Savings

"For decades, SK has been trusted by generations of mechanics for its incredible range of high-quality, American-made tools and craftsmanship," said Davidson. "Today, with the new and improved SKtools.com, we're thrilled to offer our faithful customers a one-stop-shop for any of their tool needs and information. We're also proud to offer distinctive SK Club memberships to reward our most loyal end-users."

SK's new e-commerce solution offers access to more than 2,000 products ranging from: drive tools, bits and specialty sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, punch & chisels, hammers and additional automotive tools -- all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. at the SK Hand Tool facility in Sycamore, Illinois and the Western Forge facility in Colorado Springs.

The loyalty program, dubbed the 'SK Club' is a two-tiered system (free or paid membership) designed to reward frequent users with a variety of perks, including: free shipping, birthday rewards, special sales and clearances, special promotional offers and more. The new website also has a special section devoted to NHRA Hool Brother's race team, and offers an opportunity for mechanics and students to submit their proudest 'Workshop' projects.

"We're deeply committed to celebrating techs in everything we do. So, we ensured that our new website would have a place where they could showcase their favorite projects, the ones they are most proud of," said Davidson. "For that very important reason, we created the 'Workshop' section. Users can submit their passion projects to be featured and we'll routinely update the site giving shout outs to our favorites."

Benefits of SK Club (FREE):

FREE shipping on orders over $50

$5 flat shipping on orders under $50

Birthday rewards

Special promotional offers

Exclusive access to SK special sales and clearances

Benefits of SK Club PRO ($49.99/year -- includes all perks of SK Club):

25% off your first order

FREE shipping on every order

SKBucks™ (5% back on each purchase to use on future purchases)

FREE 'Socket of the Month' every month

Advanced notification of new products

For more information, or to register for the SK Club and shop SK Professional Tools products, please visit https://sktools.com.

About SK Professional Tools

Today, as part of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., SK Professional Tools manufactures over 3,000 products, continuing our commitment to providing American-made innovation to the toughest tradesmen in the world. SK has been trusted by generations of mechanics for its broad line of high-quality, American-made tools that include sockets, wrenches, ratchets, hammers and screwdrivers. Learn more by visiting https://sktools.com.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 101-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138623



Contact:

Anthony Filomena

E: Email Contact

P: 312.464.1666



