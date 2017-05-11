Performance Management Systems Market Report 2017 - PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Performance Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Performance Management Systems in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as -
- ADP, LLC
- Actus Software
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
- Halogen Software Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Jazz
- Kronos
- Lumesse
- NetDimensions Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Peoplefluent
- SAP SuccessFactors
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Saba Software, Inc.
- SumTotal Systems, LLC
- Talentsoft
- Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
- Workday, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude
- Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum
- Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities
- Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems
- Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals
- Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs
- Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance
- Cost Reductions
- Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations
- Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems
- Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems
- Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market
- Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment
- PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector
- Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System
- Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement
- PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback
- Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes
- PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews
- Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System
- Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development
- PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements
- In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems
- Performance Metrics Augment Analytics
- Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum
- Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market
- Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
- Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile- Friendly PM Technologies
- BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- An Introduction
- What is Performance Management?
- A Historical Perspective
- Performance Management Vs Performance Appraisal
- Performance Management Techniques
- Performance Management System
- Key Objectives of Performance Management System
- Reducing Organizational Costs
- Improving Quality of Products
- Improving Customer Service
- Benefits of Performance Management Systems
- Implementation of Performance Management Systems
- Key Aspects of Performance Management Systems
- Major Phases of Performance Management Process
- Types of Performance Management
- Employee Performance Management: An Introduction
- Employee Performance Management Process Flow
- System Performance Management
- Business Performance Management
- Business Performance Management: A Glance at the Past
- Introduction to Performance Management Software
- Workforce Analytics
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Saba Launches Saba Pulse 360
- ThoroughTec Unveils CYBERMINE WX Platform
- Jazz, the Rebranded Resumator, Introduces Performance Recruiting
- SuccessFactors Introduces Enhanced SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Boies, Schiller & Flexner Selects Ultimate Software's UltiPro®
- Jazz Announces Channel Partner Program
- Jobvite Collaborates with Halogen Software
- Actus Software Receives Government G Cloud Approval for Actus Platform
- Bond International Collaborates with cube19
- Ultimate Software Delivers UltiPro to Zumba Fitness
- Ultimate Software Collaborates with NetSuite
- Omnicom Selects SAP SuccessFactors
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 63)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (6)
- Europe (14)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
