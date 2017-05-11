Performance Management Systems Market Report 2017 - PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude

Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities

Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems

Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals

Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs

Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance

Cost Reductions

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems

Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems

Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market

Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment

PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector

Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System

Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement

PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback

Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes

PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews

Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System

Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development

PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements

In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems

Performance Metrics Augment Analytics

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum

Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile- Friendly PM Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



An Introduction

What is Performance Management?

A Historical Perspective

Performance Management Vs Performance Appraisal

Performance Management Techniques

Performance Management System

Key Objectives of Performance Management System

Reducing Organizational Costs

Improving Quality of Products

Improving Customer Service

Benefits of Performance Management Systems

Implementation of Performance Management Systems

Key Aspects of Performance Management Systems

Major Phases of Performance Management Process

Types of Performance Management

Employee Performance Management: An Introduction

Employee Performance Management Process Flow

System Performance Management

Business Performance Management

Business Performance Management: A Glance at the Past

Introduction to Performance Management Software

Workforce Analytics



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Saba Launches Saba Pulse 360

ThoroughTec Unveils CYBERMINE WX Platform

Jazz, the Rebranded Resumator, Introduces Performance Recruiting

SuccessFactors Introduces Enhanced SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Boies, Schiller & Flexner Selects Ultimate Software's UltiPro®

Jazz Announces Channel Partner Program

Jobvite Collaborates with Halogen Software

Actus Software Receives Government G Cloud Approval for Actus Platform

Bond International Collaborates with cube19

Ultimate Software Delivers UltiPro to Zumba Fitness

Ultimate Software Collaborates with NetSuite

Omnicom Selects SAP SuccessFactors



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



