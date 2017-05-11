The global automotive leaf spring suspension marketis projected to grow to 46.43 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005762/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive leaf spring suspension market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive leaf spring suspension market for 2017-2021. Based on the application, the market is divided into light commercial vehicle, medium heavy commercial truck, and medium heavy commercial bus segments.

Automotive leaf spring suspension is an arc-shaped spring steel mainly used in heavy commercial vehicles. The growing preference of road transport in emerging economies such as China and India is resulting in an increase in demand for heavy-, medium-, and light-duty vehicles, which is leading to an increase in demand for automotive leaf spring suspension systems.

Technavio's research study segments the global automotive leaf spring suspension market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Automotive leaf spring suspension market in APAC

"APAC is both the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global leaf spring suspension market due to the wide adoption of these systems by various auto manufacturers in the regionsays Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

The conventional leaf springs are cheaper and require minimal maintenance, which is suits the requirements of both the consumers and the manufacturers. Also, the growing preference for freight transport services in China and India will significantly boost the market segment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Automotive leaf spring suspension market in the Americas

The leaf spring suspension market in the Americas projected to grow to 20.32 million units by volume by 2021. In the medium- and heavy commercial (M&HCV) trucks segment, Freightliner and Navistar International occupy a majority 80% of the total market segment. The US has 70% penetration rate of the leaf spring suspensions systems in the M&HCV buses segment. The rising adoption of air suspension systems will offset the growth in the market segment, which will be balanced by the average selling price of leaf spring systems.

Automotive leaf spring suspension market in EMEA

"Luxury cars and passenger vehicles are witnessing growing adoption in countries such as Italy, France, and Germany. These vehicles use leaf spring suspension systems, which ensures a continued demand for these systems from the marketsays Praveen.

In the M&HCV trucks segment, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Paccar, Scania, MAN, Mercedes, and Renault provide leaf spring suspension systems in many of their models. The OEMs provide front suspension with parabolic front springs, electronic air suspension, 4-bellows air suspension, and height adjustable air suspension.

The top vendors in the global automotive leaf spring suspension market highlighted in the report are:

Rassini

Hendrickson

EMCO

Jamna Auto Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2021

Global Fuel Filter Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tirespowertrain, and automotive electronics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005762/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com