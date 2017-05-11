With the sale the yieldco has almost completely divested from the United Kingdom, as its acquisition by Brookfield grinds forward.

This morning TerraForm Power announced that it has completed the sale of a portfolio of 24 operational solar projects in the United Kingdom to the private equity arm of investment bank EFG Hermes, totaling 365 MW. This leaves TerraForm with only one 11 MW PV plant in the UK.

TerraForm gained $211 million from the sale, net of both transaction expenses, distribution and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...