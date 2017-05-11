Signatures are a common and essential part of the procurement process, and obtaining them can become costly and time-consuming. It tends to involve a considerable amount of paper, and introduces risk when documents need to be shipped back and forth to the concerned parties.

In the blog, SpendEdge points out that "Digital signatures and e-signatures both offer a solution to these problems. They allow documents to be signed legally without paper being mailed or participants traveling to another location."

However, the blog also notes some drawbacks to the process. "These types of signatures are not treated equally around the world. Different countries have different laws around their use, and what is acceptable in one may not be up to par in another. Additionally, not every organization or individual is willing to take on the risk of using them over a physical signature."

Despite these challenges, digital and e-signatures are overall very beneficial to organizations, allowing for faster, easier procurement activities and reducing waste and expenses. With the right processes and tools in place, these tools can be invaluable.

