

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Thursday after a bigger-than-forecast rebound in April wholesale prices indicated inflation is picking up.



June gold ended at $1,224.20/oz, up $5.30, or 0.4%, adding to yesterday's gains. Gold has moved gradually higher since hitting a 2-month low Tuesday.



U.S. producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 6th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 236,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 238,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 245,000.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England Bank held its record low interest rate, again in a split vote.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes sought a 25 basis point rate increase.



The BoE cut its growth outlook and expects a 'more challenging time for British households over course of this year.'



