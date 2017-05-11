

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's approval rating saw a small improvement after the missile strike in Syria last month but has pulled back near a record low in a new Quinnipiac University national poll.



The poll found that 36 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 58 percent disapprove.



Trump's approval rose to 40 percent in a poll conducted shortly after the attack on Syria but is now back near the record low of 35 percent seen in a poll released in early April.



Quinnipiac noted Trump is losing support among independents voters as well as white voters with no college degree and white men, which are important parts of his base.



'There is no way to spin or sugarcoat these sagging numbers,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



The poll also found that 58 percent of voters say Trump's first 100 days in office have been 'mainly a failure,' while 38 percent say they have been 'mainly a success.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,078 voters was conducted May 4th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.



