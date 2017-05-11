GN Pioneers a New Hearing Care Experience

The innovative ReSound LiNX 3D™ hearing aids are now available in the U.S. market, taking Smart Hearing to unmatched sound quality and enabling people with hearing loss to hear more, do more and be more anywhere in life. Building on GN Hearing's leadership in Smart Hearing, ReSound LiNX 3D represents a breakthrough in teleaudiology by providing a novel remote fine-tuning solution for users wherever they are.

ReSound LiNX 3D™ is the only hearing aid with complete remote fine-tuning capabilities, allowing users to stay in touch with their hearing care professional wherever they are, receiving hearing care, and getting new settings via the cloud without having to schedule and travel for a clinic appointment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hearing care wherever you are

ReSound LiNX 3D is the only hearing aid with complete remote fine-tuning capabilities. The unique new feature, ReSound Assist allows users to stay in touch with their hearing care professional wherever they are, receiving hearing care and getting new settings securely via the cloud without having to schedule and travel for a clinic appointment.

After an initial consultation and fast and convenient fitting at a hearing care professional's clinic, users can request fine-tunings based on any hearing difficulty as the situation occurs, rather than trying to remember how to describe it during a visit to the clinic. The hearing care professional can make all fine-tunings remotely to provide an even better hearing care experience for the user.

With ReSound LiNX 3D GN Hearing's 5th generation 2.4 GHz wireless technology and 3rd generation binaural directionality hearing aid users will experience excellent sound quality, including up to 50% better performance versus other products at identifying speech in various environments, will hear up to 80% more sounds around them, and understand up to 40% more speech in noise*. ReSound LiNX 3D delivers clear exceptional speech understanding and the best sense of where sounds are coming from.

Anew ReSound Smart 3D app allows users to easily personalize and control their sound at any time on-the-go directly from a smartphone (iPhone, Apple Watch and selected Android models). Available on the App Store and Google Play, the ReSound Smart 3D app empowers users to take even more control of their hearing experience through a built-in guidance and coaching feature, and gives users direct access to their hearing care professional for efficient optimization with ReSound Assist, without the need for an appointment in a clinic.

Today, the average hearing aid user conducts 4-7 follow-up visits to the clinic to optimize their hearing aid settings. GN Hearing's new remote fine tuning capability has the promise to reduce that number, improving health care outcomes and saving time for the user to focus on other priorities.

"GN Hearing is excited to introduce a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity, enabling users to take even more control of their personal hearing experience, while offering the option of not having to travel to the clinic," said Kim Lody, President of GN Hearing North America. "This new teleaudiology solution allows hearing health care professionals to better meet the modern user's demanding schedule, strengthening their relationship with their patients" she added.

In addition to personalized settings, GN Hearing's portfolio of Smart Hearing aids offer direct streaming of sound from Apple devices, allowing wearers to utilize their hearing aids as high-quality stereo headphones to talk on the phone, make FaceTime calls and listen to music without the need of an additional remote control, accessory or pendant.

Developed in collaboration with Apple, GN Hearing continues to lead the way in Smart Hearing, introducing the world's first 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity in 2010, Binaural Directionality in 2012, the first Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing aid in 2013, and the first cloud-based remote fine-tuning today.

Compared to premium hearing aids from competitive brands: Groth, J., Cui, T. (2017, April) "How accurate are environmental classifiers in hearing aids?" AudiologyOnline, Article 19796, in press; studies by Groth (2016) "Binaural Directionality III", and Jespersen et al. (2016) "Effect of directional strategy on audibility of sounds in the environment". The two latter studies can be reviewed via www.resoundpro.com/white_papers.

About GN Hearing

GN Hearing A/S is the medical device division of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions. The company leads the industry in superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide, and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN Hearing is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound.

