Multi-Million Dollar Pink Floyd "The Wall" Collection at San Francisco Art Exchange, Exhibition Premieres July 2017

Masterworks Created for the Album, Concerts, and Film from the Private Collection of Gerald Scarfe on Sale for the First Time Ever

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --During July 2017, San Francisco Art Exchange LLC (SFAE) will premiere one of the most valuable collections of rock and roll artwork to ever be offered for sale, hand-selected by artist Gerald Scarfe from Pink Floyd's 1982 masterpiece The Wall. Scarfe, at age 80, has never before offered the artwork and collectors from around the world are expected to be flying into San Francisco for this historic first time event. The public exhibition opens in July; Scarfe and his wife Jane Asher will appear at a private reception on July 8 (contact the gallery for details: 415-441-8840); a private media reception with Scarfe on July 7 will be announced shortly.

Epic in scale and steeped in rock history, these treasured artworks are ideal for individual, corporate, and institutional collectors. Due to the extensive distribution of the imagery via album, live performances, music videos, and the film (along with the accompanying publicity), the artworks offered are among the most instantly recognizable and significant in pop culture history.

The show will present more than $5 million of the most recognizable artworks over a broad price range related to Pink Floyd's The Wall movie, all by Scarfe. A full digital catalog is available for interested collectors. All those who acquire artwork will be guaranteed access to the opening event.

More than $2 Million Sold in Recent Weeks!

Early word has quickly riveted the public's attention, and more than $2 million of Scarfe's masterworks have already been sold by the gallery. The sale marks the highest-ever single sale of classic, album-related, original art of Rock and Roll.

Please contact the gallery at your earliest opportunity to discuss attending the premiere opening party and to request a digital catalog of the collection: sales@sfae.com or call 415-441-8840.

Artworks included in the exhibition are: The Scream, The Terrifying Mother, The Teacher, along with more than 20 other unforgettable classics. Also for sale is the monumental painting of the Giant Judge and the Marching Hammers, which is currently on loan to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for the Their Mortal Remains exhibition of over 300 items of iconic Pink Floyd artifacts and original artwork, May 13, 2017 - October 1, 2017.The exhibition is reported to be the largest in the museum's history.

The Wall album topped Billboard charts for 15 weeks, and in 1999 was certified 23x Platinum. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling over 19 million copies between 1979 and 1990 in the US alone. The film was critically acclaimed when it was released in 1982 and won BAFTAs for Best Original Song and Best Sound. Scarfe developed the film's entire visual environment before the project began and his characters became a mixture of live-action and animated imagery, all of which played an integral role in the surreal narrative.

About San Francisco Art Exchange LLC:

Founded in 1983 by Theron Kabrich and Jim Hartley, San Francisco Art Exchange LLC (SFAE) has represented historic pop culture artworks created by over 200 of the world's most accomplished and significant artists and photographers. Recognized as market pioneers and premier purveyors of original pop iconography, SFAE has held over 100 major curated exhibitions highlighting music, film, cultural movements, historic figures and social issues.

SFAE has concluded landmark sales of the original artwork of iconic album covers by the Beatles (Abbey Road), Pink Floyd (Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and more), the Rolling Stones (Let it Bleed) and Bob Dylan (Blonde on Blonde), among many others. The gallery has also concluded important sales of rare photographs of Marilyn Monroe, Martin Luther King, Jr., Johnny Cash and Muhammad Ali, just to name a few. In addition, SFAE has represented treasured music and movie-related art and artifacts from private and celebrity archives such as the Playboy Collection and the Brown Derby Collection, among others.

At its downtown San Francisco gallery, SFAE has hosted live events by such music superstars as Brian Wilson and Graham Nash as well as civil rights legend Clarence Jones and Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm. The gallery's most recent projects include a collaboration with famed artist Shepard Fairey and a special portfolio of photographs of President John F. Kennedy to commemorate his centennial.

