TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- World Mahjong Limited has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post consolidation share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share equal to or greater than 0.5 common shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share and each fractional common share less than 0.5 common shares will be cancelled.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,219,577.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on May 12, 2017.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 11, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: May 12, 2017

Record Date: May 16, 2017

NEW CUSIP: 98090A201

NEW ISIN: CA98090A2011

