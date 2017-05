WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Drug giant Merck (MRK) has moved to the upside during trading on Thursday, climbing by 1 percent. Earlier in the session, shares of Merck reached a nearly two-month intraday high.



The advance by Merck comes after the FDA approved its cancer drug Keytruda for the new use of adding it to chemotherapy to treat lung cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX