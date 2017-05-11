MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 14, 2017 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Dorval, Quebec earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 15 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Candidates % of Votes for % for Abstentions abstentions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laurent Beaudoin 3,123,655,197 95.45% 148,864,598 4.55% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierre Beaudoin 3,021,325,300 92.32% 251,178,675 7.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alain Bellemare 3,238,110,043 98.95% 34,417,164 1.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joanne Bissonnette 3,152,698,668 96.34% 119,828,539 3.66% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J. R. Andre Bombardier 3,147,553,938 96.18% 124,965,269 3.82% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Martha Finn Brooks 3,240,588,533 99.02% 31,932,226 0.98% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jean-Louis Fontaine 3,149,975,936 96.26% 122,551,271 3.74% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sheila Fraser 3,231,710,706 98.75% 40,816,501 1.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- August W. Henningsen 3,183,895,213 97.29% 88,631,994 2.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pierre Marcouiller 3,249,248,025 99.29% 23,279,182 0.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vikram Pandit (Lead Director) 3,151,043,210 96.29% 121,431,548 3.71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick Pichette 3,118,534,618 95.30% 153,954,588 4.70% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carlos E. Represas 3,168,724,432 96.83% 103,796,327 3.17% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Antony N. Tyler 3,258,549,603 99.57% 13,971,156 0.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Beatrice Weder di Mauro 3,242,678,516 99.09% 29,839,843 0.91% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

